Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces 34 new NACs, upgrade of 5 existing ones in 4 districts

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of general elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced formation of 34 new notified area councils (NACs) in 20 districts and upgradation of five existing NACs into municipalities in four districts.

With this, the number of urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state has gone up to 149 including five municipal corporations, 52 municipalities and 92 NACs. Earlier, the state had five municipal corporations, 47 municipalities and 63 NACs in its 30 districts.

The chief minister hoped the newly created ULBs will ensure overall socio-economic development of areas under their jurisdiction. The five NACs that have been upgraded to municipalities are Boudhgarh in Boudh district, Karanjia in Mayurbhanj, Kantabanji in Balangir and Chhatrapur and Aska in Ganjam.

Of the 34 new NACs, the maximum four urban areas in Jajpur and Cuttack districts have been accorded the status of NAC, followed by three in Rayagada, two each in Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Balangir, Ganjam and Khurda and one each in the rest 11 districts.

As per the chief minister’s office, the decision was taken following demands from locals during the district tour of Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian. “The ULBs have been formed keeping in view the demands of people, growth in urban population and the need for socioeconomic development of the areas in mind,” a statement said. After the decision, Ganjam district has the highest (20) ULBs.