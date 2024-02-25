Rs 46 per person consumption a day by poorest

NEW DELHI : The poorest 5% of the country survive on a daily consumption of just Rs 46 per person in rural areas and Rs 67 in urban areas, the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2022-23 shows.

The survey, which took place after over a decade, also shows the large gap in consumption between the bottom 5% and the top 5%. The per capita daily consumption for the richest 5% of the population is Rs 350 in rural areas and Rs 700 in urban areas.

According to the survey, the average monthly per capita consumption (in current prices) in rural and urban areas was Rs 3,773 and Rs 6,459 respectively - 2.5 times the monthly consumption recorded in 2011-12. However, much of the growth in monthly consumption over the previous decade is because of inflation. In real term, monthly per capita consumption has grown by only 1.3 times in urban areas and 1.4 times in rural areas.

At 2011-12 prices, the same expenditure stood at Rs 2,008 in rural India and Rs 3,510 in urban India in 2022-23. This analysis, excludes the imputed values of items received free of cost through social welfare programmes.