Siddu: People should protect Constitution

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said an impression was being created in some quarters that the Constitution did not reflect the socio-economic situation of the people. “Citizens should not fall victim to such propaganda and stand strong to protect the Constitution,” he said.

Inaugurating the ‘Constitution and National Unity ‘ conference organised by the Social Welfare Department at Palace Grounds, he said people who are against the Constitution are behind this propaganda.

“The Constitution clearly mentions freedom, equality and fraternity. The propaganda has prevailed since the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950. This should not be the case. If the Constitution is protected, we will all survive. Otherwise, the country’s survival will be at stake,” he warned. He pointed out that the architect of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, had said that those who suffer from inequality will destroy the edifice of democracy.