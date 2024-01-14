BJP goes to drawing board, plans 2 rallies to focus on women voters

Get involved in politics, Nadda tells youth

BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday launched ‘Namo Navmatdata’ campaign from the party headquarters, calling upon the new voters to get involved in politics for the country’s development. He said PM Modi has heralded an era of developmental politics and the youth, especially first-time voters, must associate themselves as ambassadors of this development. As part of this drive, Modi will also virtually interact with 50 lakh new voters from 5,000 locations on January 24.