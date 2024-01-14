Dehradun Diary: Dhami concerned over cleanliness ranking 

Dhami concerned over cleanliness ranking

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed concern about the cleanliness campaign in the state and directed the officials that a plan be formulated within a year to elevate Dehradun, Haridwar, Rudrapur, Haldwani, and Kotdwar in the cleanliness rankings. Further, he on the public to embrace a culture of books instead of just bookkeeping. He stated that the culture of gifting books instead of bouquets should be adopted by guests. He directed that a library should be established in each district and block, with provisions for useful books for the general public and those appearing for competitive exams.