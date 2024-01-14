‘Donkey route’: Detained passengers wanted to create ‘good travel history’

“Details of these 156 passengers have been obtained through FRRO. On analysis it has been found that these are spread over 22 police districts of Punjab. The data has been sent to respective districts to verify the victims and role of travel agents,” said Randhir Kumar, SP (Investigations), Ferozepur who heads the SIT team. “As now one person seems to be interested in registration of FIR against the travel agents and has shared the details with the SIT. Soon a case would be registered against the accused,” said a senior cop.

They said that the youth in the age group of 25-40 years are advised to go on foreign trips to offbeat, visa-free European countries before embarking on a ‘donkey’ route. This helps them enter transit countries posing as tourists before undertaking the perilous last stretch on donkey route.