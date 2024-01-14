Growing ties: UK ships to make beeline at Indian dockyards after Feb exercise

The US Navy has been the first force which got its ships undergo repairs in India with the US Navy Ship (USNS) Charles Drew undergoing repair and allied services in Chennai in August 2022. USNS Matthew Perry was the second ship of the US Navy to complete maintenance works in India in March 2023. On Wednesday, the British High Commission (BHC) had confirmed the plans to send the UK’s high-readiness Littoral Response Group to Indian Ocean Region in 2024, and the Carrier Strike Group in 2025 for a joint training.