Land-locked MP wins 1st Beach Games in Diu

The debut of Beach Boxing added an extra layer of excitement, captivating both participants and spectators and marking a historic moment in the nation’s athletic journey. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his support and enthusiasm for this event. He captioned the post “The energy of the athletes and the beauty of Diu has woven a never-before vibe that is enchanting & exhilarating.” He said, the vision of PM Narendra Modi to bring new life to the Beaches of Bharat has taken a sporting turn, with the organization of the first-ever Beach Games in Diu, off the Gujarat coast.