The Sunday Standard

Row erupts over mob attack on Bengal sadhus

The monks, who were on their way to the Gangasagar Mela, are seen getting roughed up by a group in Kashipur in the video. 
Representational Image
Representational Image
ENS

KOLKATA:  A video of monks being attacked by a mob in West Bengal’s Purulia over suspicion that they were ‘kidnappers in disguise’ has triggered a political row. BJP has alleged collapse of law and order in the state. Meanwhile, the TMC accused the BJP of trying to give a communal twist to the incident.

The monks, who were on their way to the Gangasagar Mela, are seen getting roughed up by a group in Kashipur in the video. The Purulia Police said the incident took place due to a misunderstanding.

“Facts are being misrepresented from certain quarters about a recent incident in Purulia. The fact is, in the afternoon of January 11, there was a misunderstanding between three Gangasagar-bound sadhus with three minor girls near Kashipur over a language problem.

‘The girls got scared, and locals manhandled the sadhus, damaging their vehicle and alleging a kidnapping attempt. Local police intervened and rescued the sadhus,” it said. The police said twelve people have been arrested so far. 

West Bengal
Purulia
mob
sadhus

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com