The ustad who had an aura of modernity

We were in his south Kolkata home — a sprawling compound named ‘Shree’ — almost a decade and a half ago. His son Armaan, then of the age his father was in Mumbai, was fiddling with his gaming console across a glass wall. Rashid’s wife Joyeeta was chiding him to start with his riyaaz. “Like father, like son?” I asked. Rashid said, “He’ll come around when it’s time.” Not only did Armaan come around, but blessed with his father’s timbre, he is on his way to becoming an ustad in his own right.