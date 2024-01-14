Waste to wealth

He, however, said working as a labourer with scrap dealers turned into a blessing in disguise for him. “I am a keen observer and while working at the scrap units, I observed things very keenly like how they tag and segregate different items of scrap. I learnt details about the plastic recycling trade,” Tariq said. While working with scrap dealers and the plastic recycling units in Delhi, he developed an urge to return to his native place and set up the recycling unit to not only earn livelihood for himself but also provide employment opportunities to others and also play a part in safeguarding the environment.