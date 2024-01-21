15 ‘yajmans’ to join PM Modi in consecration rituals in Ayodhya

AYODHYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘Mukhya Yajman’ (who hosts the puja) of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram, will be joined by 15 other ‘Yajmans’ shortlisted from different sections of society in the final puja on January 22.
The PM, as the ‘Mukhya Yajman’, is likely to perform the final ritual of ‘Chakshu unmilan,’ that is, opening of the eyes of the presiding deity after the week-long rituals leading to the ‘pran-pratishthha’ on January 22.
The PM has already joined the rituals of the ‘pran-pratishthha’ by taking an 11-day ‘sankalp’ (vow) and taking a nationwide trip of all the temples which have been associated with Lord Ram in one way or the other.
The 15 other ‘yajmans’ from different sections of society, including Kashi’s Domraja, accompanied with their respective wives, will also join the consecration ceremony.
According to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ramchandra Kharadi, ciarman, Banwasi Kalyan Ashram of Udiapur, Ram Kui Jemi of Assam, Gurucharan Singh Gill of Jaipur, Krishna Mohan of Hardoi, UP, Ramesh Jain Multani, Ajhlarasan Tamil Nadu, Vithhal Rao Kamble of Mumbai, Mahadev Gaikwad of Ghumantu (Nomadic) Samaj, Shri Lingraj Vasavraj Appa of Kalburgi, Karnataka, Dilip Valmiki of Lucknow, Anil Chaudhury, Domraja, of Kashi, Kailash Yadav, Kavindra Pratap Singh, also of Kashi and Arun Chowdhury of Palwal, Haryana will join the consecration ceremony as Yajmans with their wives.
The PM would reach Ayodhya airport at 10.25 am on Monday and arrive at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises at 11 am. The PM will visit Hanuman Garhi temple.
11-day ‘sankalp’
Holy dip in Saryu
The PM is expected to take a holy dip in Saryu, the arrangements for which are underway at Tulsighat. The PM had taken a dip in Ganga in Varanasi when he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in December, 2021.