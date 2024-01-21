15 ‘yajmans’ to join PM Modi in consecration rituals in Ayodhya

AYODHYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘Mukhya Yajman’ (who hosts the puja) of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram, will be joined by 15 other ‘Yajmans’ shortlisted from different sections of society in the final puja on January 22.

The PM, as the ‘Mukhya Yajman’, is likely to perform the final ritual of ‘Chakshu unmilan,’ that is, opening of the eyes of the presiding deity after the week-long rituals leading to the ‘pran-pratishthha’ on January 22.

The PM has already joined the rituals of the ‘pran-pratishthha’ by taking an 11-day ‘sankalp’ (vow) and taking a nationwide trip of all the temples which have been associated with Lord Ram in one way or the other.

The 15 other ‘yajmans’ from different sections of society, including Kashi’s Domraja, accompanied with their respective wives, will also join the consecration ceremony.