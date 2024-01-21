Break of a new dawn in Ayodhya as the protector of gods has arrived

UTTAR PRADESH: Jaasu birahan sochahu deen raatee, ratahu nirantar gun gan paantee. Raghukul tilak sujan sukhadaata, aayu kusal dev muni traata. (In whose separation you keep thinking day and night, whose virtues you keep repeating continuously, that same Ram, the tilak of Raghukul, the giver of happiness and protector of gods and sages, has arrived safely.)

The long-awaited day has finally arrived, marking the end of centuries of anticipation, generations of struggle, and the fulfilment of the vow made by our ancestors. Today, the soul of Sanatan culture, Raghunandan Raghav Ram Lalla, is set to be enshrined in a grand and divine temple in his birthplace, Awadhpuri. This historic and sacred occasion, after a gap of 500 years, has overwhelmed not just India but the entire world, with all eyes fixed on the Mokshadayani Ayodhya. Today, every road leads to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi. Every eye is wet with tears of joy and satisfaction. And everyone is chanting “Ram-Ram”.

Generations of believers and Ram devotees have left the world waiting for this day. The significance of today goes beyond the consecration of the ‘Bal-Roop Vigraha’ of Ram Lalla (idol of young Ram); it signifies the re-establishment of public faith and trust. Ayodhya is now being restored to its former glory. The joint victory of justice and truth is erasing bitter memories and creating new stories, fostering harmony in society.

The Ram Janmbhoomi Mukti Mahayagya was not merely a test of Sanatan belief; it successfully awakened the collective consciousness of the nation, uniting India in the thread of unity. The unique unity displayed in the fight for the construction of a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram is unparalleled. Saints, ascetics, intellectuals, politicians and people from all walks of life rose above differences, uniting for a common cause. Socio-cultural organisations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad set the roadmap and united the masses. The resolution was finally fulfilled, and a new dawn is breaking in India.

Ayodhya, once called the ‘Amravati of Avani’ and the ‘Vaikuntha of the earth’, remained cursed for centuries. In a land where Ram Rajya was an ideal concept, Ram had to prove his existence and evidence was sought for his birthplace. But Ram’s life teaches us to behave decently and exercise self-restraint. The devotees of Ram demonstrated patience and perseverance, with their resolve growing stronger with each passing day. Today, as Ayodhya regains its lost glory, the entire nation rejoices. Heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guiding us to fulfil our resolve.

January 22, 2024, is an occasion of greatest joy for me, personally. As I reflect on the journey, memories flood my mind — moments of unwavering determination to liberate Ram Janmabhoomi. It was this resolve that led me into the virtuous company of revered Gurudev Mahant Avaidyanath Maharaj. Today, as we mark the auspicious occasion of consecrating the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, I am acutely aware that my grandfather, the late Mahant Digvijaynath Maharaj, and respected Gurudev, the late Mahant Avaidyanath Maharaj, along with other revered saints, may not be physically present, but their souls must surely be experiencing immense satisfaction. It is my good fortune to stand witness to the fulfilment of the resolution to which my respected gurus remained devoted throughout their lives.

Since the announcement of Shri Ram Lalla’s consecration in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the anticipation among every Sanatan believer has been palpable, building towards the eagerly awaited date of January 22. The sheer magnitude of collective joy and the celebratory atmosphere that now permeates the entire nation is unparalleled in recent centuries.

The convergence of diverse spiritual traditions — Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shakta, Ganapatya, Patya, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Dashnam Shankar, Ramananda, Ramanuj, Nimbarka, Madhava, Vishnu Nami, Ramsanehi, Ghisapanth, Garibdasi, Akali, Nirankari, Gaudiya, Kabirpanthi — representing myriad schools, sects, worship methods and traditions, alongside saints from over 150 traditions, as well as prominent figures from more than 50 communities, including forest-hill dwellers, tribal groups and luminaries from various fields such as politics, science, industry, sports, arts, culture and literature, all converging under one umbrella is truly unprecedented.