Chhattisgarh govt cancels Rs 218 crore contracts to former Congress minister’s brother

To a query that the firm was related to a family member of Akbar, who was earlier the state housing and environment minister in Bhupesh Baghel government, the BJP minister said that it’s a big issue that came to his knowledge and he got the entire thing examined by an internal team before taking a firm decision to cancel the works of Rs 218 crore.

This newspaper learnt that the firm belonged to Mohammed Asghar, brother of the former Congress minister.

Despite repeated calls neither Asghar nor his brother Mohammed Akbar picked the calls nor responded to the messages texted to them for their reactions to the government’s decision. Questions were also raised on how these many works had been allotted to the then minister’s brother.

The new BJP government seems to be in an action mode to swiftly develop the new capital smart city Nava Raipur and issued instructions to complete all projects within deadline.

The Centre has extended the deadline to complete the pending works under the Smart City Mission in different cities till June 2024.

