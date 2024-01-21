'Gaon Chalo': BJP aims rural connect, launches drive to cover 7 lakh villages in 9 days

NEW DELHI : As part of its outreach programmes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has introduced a Gaon Chalo campaign, under which the party leaders and workers will cover more than 7 lakh villages across the country in nine days.

They aim to take the notable performances during the last two terms of the Modi government to the people along the length and breadth of the country.

Earlier, the BJP, through the government-run Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, had covered more than 58,000 villages, highlighting BJP-led government’s people-centric schemes.

According to party functionaries, under the Gaon Chalo campaign, the BJP leaders and workers will spend nights in the villages and hold dialogues with farmers, artisans and youths, and even groups of women, about the government’s schemes. The office-beaters of party’s seven fronts will also be engaged in this, from district to block level.