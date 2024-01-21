Insurance money of dad pending, man climbs atop cellphone tower

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A Bhimavaram man of West Godavari, who had climbed the cell phone tower is still on tower and refused to climb down until his demand was met by the bank authorities on the payment of insurance amount.

According to fire officer Suryaprakash, Lokam Yesubabu had climbed cell phone tower on January 18, Thursday afternoon. Police, revenue and fire personnel made a futile attempts to pacify the agitating Yesubabu for the last 48 hours. However on the direction of DSP Srinath, his relatives and police made arrangments to provide food and water to him by tying a bag with a rope and gave him . His relatives had climbed the tower and gave a rope and bag.