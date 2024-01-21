JD(U) revamp: Nitish Kumar excludes Lalan Singh in major party reshuffle

PATNA: Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced the formation of a new pary committee and came out with a new list of national office-bearers, relieving many MPs of their organisational position and elevating position of senior leader K C Tyagi.

Former president and Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has been shunted from the new team. His close associates, including Harshvardhan Singh, have also been sidelined and not given any responsibility in the organisation allegedly for his proximity with RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

A JD(U) leader, on condition of anonymity, said that Lalan had not been given any role in the organisation on his plea that he would have to focus on his Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming election. “These are mere allegations and have no basis to prove it that Lalan Singh was closely associated with RJD supremo,” he added.