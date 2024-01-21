MP shocker: ‘Debt-ridden’ govt doctor couple die by suicide
BHOPAL: Residents of Nandan Vatika Colony in Bina town of Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh woke up to an early morning shocker on Saturday, as a state government employed doctor couple Dr Balvir Kathoriya and Dr Manju Kathoriya were found dead inside their house.
The incident came to light, when the couple’s lone son Pratik (who is pursuing MBBS in Patna) arrived in Bina from Patna early in the morning and found the main gate of the house open.
Upon climbing up to the first floor where his parents lived, he was shocked to see father hanging to death from the ceiling fan, while mother was lying dead on the bed.
According to the Bina police station in-charge Bharat Singh Thakur, a two-page suicide note purportedly written by the couple was recovered from the same bed room.
The note mentioned about the couple’s inability to take the pressures of private banks and finance companies to repay loans worth crores of rupees, the police officer added.
Importantly, the couple’s son Pratik had talked to parents over phone on Friday night and informed them about coming home for a few days in the morning, but they didn’t seem worried or panic stricken during that phone call.
While Dr Balvir was posted at a community health centre (CHC) in Kurwai in adjoining Vidisha district, his gynecologist wife Dr Manju was posted at the government hospital in Bina town.
“While Dr Balvir was found hanging to death, Dr Manju was found dead on the bed in the same bedroom on the house’s first floor.
An empty syringe and cotton on the same bed suggested that she had injected poison to end her life,” the Bina police station in-charge added.
Three years back, the doctor couple’s only daughter Purva too had reportedly died by suicide, possibly under acute depression. She was also a promising student, who was preparing for medical entrance exams.
The local police are probing information about the doctor couple’s plans to buy a house in Bhopal and striking a deal with some party to sell their Bina town’s house to purchase the house in Bhopal. The police said the preliminary investigation found it as suicide case, however, it did not rule out the possible foul play. The exact reason would be known after the post-mortem is done, the police said.
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.