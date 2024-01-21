MP shocker: ‘Debt-ridden’ govt doctor couple die by suicide

BHOPAL: Residents of Nandan Vatika Colony in Bina town of Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh woke up to an early morning shocker on Saturday, as a state government employed doctor couple Dr Balvir Kathoriya and Dr Manju Kathoriya were found dead inside their house.

The incident came to light, when the couple’s lone son Pratik (who is pursuing MBBS in Patna) arrived in Bina from Patna early in the morning and found the main gate of the house open.

Upon climbing up to the first floor where his parents lived, he was shocked to see father hanging to death from the ceiling fan, while mother was lying dead on the bed.

According to the Bina police station in-charge Bharat Singh Thakur, a two-page suicide note purportedly written by the couple was recovered from the same bed room.

The note mentioned about the couple’s inability to take the pressures of private banks and finance companies to repay loans worth crores of rupees, the police officer added.

Importantly, the couple’s son Pratik had talked to parents over phone on Friday night and informed them about coming home for a few days in the morning, but they didn’t seem worried or panic stricken during that phone call.