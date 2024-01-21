Sowing acreage of rabi wheat crop picks up

NEW DELHI: The bone-chilling cold with dense fog may have thrown normal life out of gear in northern and eastern India, but has led to the revival of rabi wheat crop.

The sowing acreage has surpassed the previous year’s record, and there is no report of the ‘yellow rust’ disease in the wheat growing region. Moreover, scientists are now expecting a spell of winter rain to boost the crops.

Early arrival of heat waves had marred wheat cultivation in last two years, leading to lesser production.

The total wheat sowing area reported on January 20 is 340.08 lakh hectares (Lh), which is 5.58 Lh more than the previous year. The acreage of wheat rose above the national average in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, while decreasing in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The acreage is average in Punjab and Haryana.