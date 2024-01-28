BJP plotting to topple govt, 7 MLAs offered Rs 25 crore to quit AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged a poaching attempt by the BJP in a bid to topple the elected government in the city. Kejriwal claimed that the saffron party contacted seven AAP MLAs, asking them to switch sides by offering an amount of Rs 25 crore each.

Kejriwal also claimed that the BJP told AAP MLAs that Kejriwal would arrested soon. The CM has been summoned by the Enforecement Directorate for questioning in relation to the alleged liquor scam.

“We will arrest Kejriwal after a few days and then break the MLAs. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs, and we are talking to others as well. After that, we will topple the AAP government in Delhi. You should also come. Will give Rs 25 crore and field you as BJP candidate in the election,” Kejriwal wrote on X, alleging BJP made similar propositions to AAP MLAs.

Although they claim they have contacted 21 MLAs, as per our information, they contacted only seven, and all of them declined the offer, the CM said.

The allegations are based on an audio recording, AAP leaders claimed. Atishi claimed they have an audio footage of a BJP leader (unknown) talking to an AAP MLA informing him about the “likely arrest of Kejriwal and the MLA-poaching plans.” The audio clip will be made public in a few days, she said. In the clip, the BJP leader is reportedly heard saying that Kejriwal is going to be arrested and they will topple the AAP government after his arrest, Atishi added.

Meanwhile, responding to the claim by AAP, the BJP rubbished the allegations and asked the party to disclose the names of the MLAs and the individuals who supposedly approached them with the offer.