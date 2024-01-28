Delhi court summons Rabri, two daughters

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday summoned former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughters, Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav while taking cognizance of the first chargesheet filed by the ED in a money-laundering case connecting the alleged railways land-for-jobs scam.

Asking the accused to be present before the Rouse Avenue Court on February 9, Special Judge Vishal Gogne noted that “sufficient material” by the central investigating agency for issuing summons to the family members of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Earlier, dealing with the case, the court had noted that the complaint was “accompanied by a voluminous record.”

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu’s family when he was railway minister between 2004 and 2009.

Earlier this month, a chargesheet was filed in the case, which had also named Hridyanand Chaudhary, a former railway employee, and Amit Katyal, the director of A K Infosystems who was arrested last November.