Delhi nursery admission process: Education dept to review modalities

NEW DELHI: The education department will hold a meeting on February 1, Thursday, to discuss the modalities of the admission process for the 2024-25 academic sessions, officials said on Saturday.

The meeting, to be chaired by the Additional Directorate of Education, will also be attended by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s education director and all deputy directors of education.

To make the admission process hassle-free and facilitate the parents, the procedure for the upcoming academic session will be reviewed, according to a circular.

Meanwhile, two days ago, the education department issued another circular sharing that the time limit to submit the representations now is extended to February 2.

Around 500 private schools have submitted their representations as in the total number of entry-level seats and the total reserved seats for EWS and children with disability.

According to the RTE Act, 2009, all private unaided recognized schools are under obligation to admit, at the entry-level classes, to the extent of at least 25 per cent of the strength of that class, children belonging to Weaker Section and Disadvantaged Group in the neighbourhood and provide free and compulsory elementary education till its completion.

In year 2023, around 2.09 lakh applications were received for the 35,000 seats under the 25% quota at 2,001 private schools at the entry level seats, as per the government data.

The circular issued by the education department on January 25 stated, “The school shall not deny the admission to the successful candidates of the draw of lots on the ground of no vacancy or more than prescribed minimum limit of 25% or lesser number of general category admissions.”