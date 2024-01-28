Draft UGC guidelines seek to open de-reservation window

CHENNAI : The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued draft guidelines for de-reserving vacancies meant for SC, ST and OBC candidates in higher education institutes (HEIs) and open them up for the general category if enough reserved candidates are not available. The guidelines for implementation of reservation policy in HEIs was released by the UGC on December 27 and the last date for providing public opinion ends on January 28.

The draft states that there is a general ban on de-reservation of reserved vacancies in direct recruitment, but in rare and exceptional cases when a vacancy in Group A post cannot be allowed to remain vacant in public interest, the university concerned may prepare a proposal for de-reservation. To do so, it would have to provide information like the designation, pay scale, name of the service, responsibilities, required qualifications, efforts made to fill the post, and why it cannot be allowed to remain vacant.

While the proposal for de-reservation for Group C and D posts can be approved by the executive council of the university, for Group A and B posts, the proposal for de-reservation should be submitted to the ministry of education, giving full details for approval. After approval, the post may be filled and quota may be carried forward, the draft said.

The draft also talks about shortfall and backlog in reserved vacancy posts and states that universities should try to fill the vacancies by calling for recruitment for the second time as soon as possible.

It also permits de-reservation in promotions if sufficient numbers of SC/ST candidates fit for promotion against reserved vacancies are not available. The power to accord approval for the de-reservation of reserved vacancies in such cases is delegated to UGC/ministry of education.