ED letter to Soren in land scam case

RANCHI : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again reached out to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging him to determine a suitable date and location for questioning. They have proposed either January 29 or January 31 in their letter. This communication marks the tenth summon directed at Soren, as he previously expressed his unavailability for a meeting before March 31 due to prior commitments following the ninth summon.

In response to Soren’s previous correspondence after the ninth summon, the ED has issued this current letter. Within it, the ED has requested that Soren choose a suitable time and place for the second round of questioning on either January 29 or January 31. Failing his response, they have conveyed their intention to conduct the questioning at his official residence.

It’s noteworthy that after being summoned for the eighth time regarding the case, Soren eventually agreed to participate in the investigation. As a result, he underwent questioning by the ED at his Ranchi residence on January 20, a session lasting over seven hours.