Fadnavis says all Marathas won’t get Kunbi certificates

MUMBAI : Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has clarified that Kunbi caste certificates will be given only to those Marathas whose records match with the category. Though Fadnavis congratulated CM Shinde and activist Jarange Patil he as well as his colleague Ajit Pawar distanced from celebrations at Vashi, the hub of Maratha quota activists.

Shinde along with and Jarange Patil addressed a crowd at Vashi in Navi Mumbai. “We cannot give Kunbi certificates to all Maratha community people. I am happy that Jarange Patil accepted it. Those who have the record (revenue and education) of Kunbi, they will be entitled to Kunbi caste certificate and avail of the benefits under OBCs. The draft notification will simplify the caste certificate issuance and validity process,” Fadnavis said.

He said the draft notification will remove the fear from the minds of OBC beneficiaries.