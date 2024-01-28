India, France to co-produce defence equipment

NEW DELHI: To lend more weight to the bilateral defence ties, India and France have agreed to tread the path of “co-design, co-development, co-production” of equipment which could be supplied to other friendly countries.

“President Macron and PM Modi reiterated their commitment to further deepen the integration between the two countries’ respective defence industrial sectors and work together to identify opportunities to co-design and co-develop equipment to provide a viable and reliable source of defence supplies to other friendly countries,” said a joint statement.

The statement came on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day celebration, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest. This was Macron’s second state visit to India and the sixth by a French leader as a guest of honour for the Republic Day.

In the broader context of the ambitious collaboration, the two sides welcomed the progress in the establishment of the MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) for LEAP (leading edge aviation propulsion) engines in India by the manufacturing giant Safran. The other plans include MRO (manufacture, repair and overhaul) for Rafale engines, a helicopter partnership between HAL and Safran, and the Scorpene submarines constructed in India, including indigenisation.”

France is the second largest supplier of defence equipment to India, the first being Russia.

The Indo-Pacific region was also a part of the joint statement with an agreement to intensify cooperation. They also agreed to intensify their cooperation in the Southwest Indian Ocean, building on the joint surveillance missions carried out from the French island territory of La Reunion in 2020 and 2022, the statement added.

The two sides said the trajectory is set for the partnership beyond 2047. India and France had declared their strategic partnership in 1998.

Macron’s visit for India’s Republic Day follows the Prime Minister’s historic visit to France as a guest of honour at the French National Day on July 14, 2023, during which the two leaders unveiled Horizon 2047, a roadmap to set an ambitious course for the relationship for 2047, the centenary year of India’s independence.

