Modi lauds women & youth power at NCC rally in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that the entire world is closely observing India’s ‘Nari-Shakti’ (women power) and ‘Yuva-Shakti’ (Youth-power), as these two immense potentials of the country are proving their mettle in various fields. Addressing the annual NCC PM Rally in New Delhi, PM Modi remarked, “In the last 10 years, India’s digital economy has emerged as a new source of strength for our youth. Today, whether it’s start-ups or self-help groups, women are leaving their mark in every field.”

Before addressing the event, PM Modi flagged off a mega Cyclothon by NCC girls and the Narishakti Vandan Run from Jhansi to Delhi. He highlighted that the presence of more than 400 Sarpanches from border villages, being developed under the Vibrant Villages scheme, and over 100 women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) exemplify India’s unity in diversity.

PM Modi emphasised the measures taken by his government to empower youth and women and fulfill the aspirations and dreams of all, stating, “You all are the architects of a developed India. Women were previously limited to cultural programs, but our government has opened up various sectors, including all three services, to them, and they are excelling everywhere.”

He mentioned that the number of women in central security forces has doubled in the last decade, and a digital revolution has unleashed the creativity of the youth. Criticizing previous political administrations for neglecting the development of border villages, he noted that these villages are now being transformed into significant tourist centers through the ‘vibrant village’ program.

PM Modi also informed NCC cadets that India boasts the third-largest start-up ecosystem with over 1.25 lakh start-ups and more than 100 unicorns. He predicted that the youth currently studying in schools and colleges would be the biggest beneficiaries of his government’s efforts to develop India into a developed nation in 25 years.

Furthermore, he pointed out that India has become the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer and importer, emphasising that the NCC cadet rally strengthens the spirit of ‘One world, one family, one future.’ PM Modi highlighted the growing participation of women in various fields, drawing inspiration from Vedic scriptures that have always regarded women as ‘Shakti’ (power).

He said that India is being looked upon as ‘Vishwa-Mitra’ (a global friend), and many countries see opportunities in the talent and skills of Indian youth. PM Modi touched upon various achievements and initiatives undertaken by his government in the past decade to empower women and youth. Other prominent attendees at the event included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Director General of NCC Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh, and top officials from the defence sector.