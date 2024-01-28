Sharif’s party manifesto says Art 370 restoration key to India relations

NEW DELHI: With less than two weeks left for the February 8 general elections in Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif’s party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), has released its manifesto. The PMLN manifesto discusses the restoration of Article 370 as a prerequisite for normalising ties with India.

“PMLN strongly maintains the position that normalisation of ties with India cannot take place until New Delhi reverses the unilateral measures taken on August 5, 2019, to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir,” states the manifesto.

It also emphasises that India-Pakistan relations should be anchored in mutual respect, a shared vision for regional stability, and economic growth.

The focus of the manifesto is on bringing Pakistan’s economy back on track, the message of peace to India, a vow to combat climate change, and zero-tolerance towards terrorism.

Regarding China, the manifesto talks about forging even closer ties and delivering the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on time. The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang province, is opposed by India as it would be built through Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), which is Indian territory.

Interestingly, the manifesto also discusses working with the US to counter terrorism. It also mentions combating violence against minorities and empowering women.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s former foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has been urging Sharif to engage in a public debate with him, similar to the practice in the West, to allow both of them to present their views to the public.

“Globally, presidential and prime ministerial candidates participate in televised debates, providing voters with crucial insights. This transparency is vital for an informed electorate ahead of the voting process,” Bilawal said.

Additionally, Pakistan’s election commission has announced that there will be 90,000 polling stations catering to 128 million voters.