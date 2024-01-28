‘Target 175’: Jagan kickstarts poll campaign

VISAKHAPATNAM : Stating his party is ‘Siddham’ (Ready) for the elections and achieving ‘Target 175’, Chief Minister and YSRC party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sounded the poll bugle seeking public mandate for 2024 elections at Sangivalasa in Bheemili constituency, Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Addressing a large gathering of his party cadre and supporters in North Andhra districts, described the ensuing elections as another Kuruskhetra War and said his Panadva Army (YSRC and its supporters) is ready to face the Kaurava army led by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, his ally JSP, and a gang of looters.

“They may think to entrap me in a Padmavyuham with their deceit and scheming, but I am not an Abhimanyu to be entrapped by them, but an Arujn, who will blast their Padmavyuham All our government schemes are my arrows, people’s blessings are my missiles. If I am Arjun, then the people who bless me and my party are Krishna that protect me. As long as you are all there with me, Jagan will not fear anyone,” he said.

Asserting that 2024 will mark the victory march of YSRCP for the next 25 years, Jagan said he is going for elections with a complete confidence that implementaiton of 99 percent of his election manifesto, which never had happened before and plethora of welfare and development initiatives, that has brought about a sea change in different sectors, especially in village administration, eduction, health and women empowerment, has left an indeble mark in the hearts of people. He called upon the YSRCP cadre to publicize the good governance and transparent implementation of welfare schemes that benefitted majority people immensely in the last 56 months.

Unveiling the roadmap for the cadre to follow in the next 70 days for making clean sweep in the ensuing elections by explaining about the Jagan Mark transformation that appears from Kuppam to Ichhapuram, he asserted that winning all 175 assembly sets and 25 Lok Sabha seats is every much possible as visible change has taken place in the state.

“Even though the 75-year-old Chandrababu Naidu was three times Chief Minister and administered state for 14 years, he had never thought of doing good and has nothing tell people about he did for them, hence he is eager for alliances and is coming out with new promises. This indicates, TDP is not with people,” the chief minister alleged.