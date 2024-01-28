Two workers fall to death from under-construction building in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two labourers died after they fell from a two-storey under construction building at the farmhouse of a relative of a former Congress legislator near Fatehpur Beri area in south Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the incident occurred in Bhati Kalan near Fatehpur Beri on January 25.

The deceased were identified as Dharminder (35), a resident of Malviya Nagar and Karan Singh (35), a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.“We received information about two medico-legal cases (MLCs) on Thursday, at 3:45 pm, in which two people Dharminder and Karan were declared brought dead at the hospital,” a senior Delhi Police official said.

When the cops went to the site of the accident, they found that some construction work was being done and “adequate safety measures were not being taken by the labourers present there”.

Accordingly, the police have registered an FIR under Sections 288 (negligent conduct concerning pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by the act that endangers life or safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem of both the deceased was conducted at a trauma centre on Friday and their bodies were handed over to their families.

Past cases

In September last year, a 55-year-old construction worker died after falling from the third floor of a building where he was working in east Delhi’s Old Kondli, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the victim, Surender Singh, succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Kalyanpuri on Tuesday by the building’s landlord, Inderpal Singh.

In July last year, a 41-year-old construction worker died after falling from the top floor of an under-construction building site in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

Police officials said that the building was being constructed by a private builder named Harish, a resident of Khirki Extension, in collaboration with the landowner.