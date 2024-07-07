Andhra, Telangana CMs meet to resolve bifurcation issues

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was accorded a grand welcome by his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy here on Saturday when the former came to attend a meeting aimed at resolving long-standing issues related to bifurcation of undivided Andhra.

The deliberations are taking place at the government’s Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014 following the division of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Division of various state-run institutions and corporations of the undivided state, listed in Schedule 9 and Schedule 10 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (2014), between the two states, among other issues are likely to figure in the discussions.

Taking the initiative for the talks, Naidu wrote to the Telangana Chief Minister last week, proposing a face-to-face meeting on July 6. Revanth Reddy, who welcomed Naidu’s proposal, invited him for a ‘tete-e-tete’.

Opposition BRS leaders here earlier demanded that the Telangana government press for the return of some villages from Andhra to Telangana.

These villages were merged with Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation to facilitate the construction of the multi-purpose Polavaram project.

It is understood that Naidu and Reddy share a cordial relationship as the latter was a TDP leader before he joined the Congress and had even served as the working president of TDP’s Telangana unit.

During the last 10 years, the chief ministers of both states have met to resolve bilateral issues. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had met the then Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2020.