For years, the cooperative sector lacked dedicated ministry: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress of neglecting the cooperative sector’s long-standing demand for a dedicated ministry.

“For years, the cooperative sector longed for its own dedicated ministry, but Congress saw no necessity for such a move. Recognizing the sector’s unique needs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi established an independent ministry. Let’s give a resounding applause for the Prime Minister’s visionary step,” stated Amit Shah at the ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’ event in Ahmedabad, celebrating the 102nd International Cooperative Day.

Addressing the event, Shah highlighted the significant initiatives taken by the Gujarat Chief Minister, including a 50% subsidy on nano urea and nano-DAP.

He urged farmers to avoid using granular urea after applying nano urea to their crops, as it could be detrimental to both the crops and the soil. “Liquid nano urea and liquid nano DAP are sufficient to ensure the health and productivity of your crops,” he said.

Shah continued, “The government has reduced the prices, so please take advantage of this opportunity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the ‘Drone Didi Scheme,’ and I encourage you to train women in using drones for spraying fertilizers.”

