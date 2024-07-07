Nine die as lightning strikes in six districts of Bihar

PATNA : At least nine people lost their lives after lightning strikes in Bihar over the last 24 hours. The officials of state disaster management department on Saturday confirmed the deaths from six districts.

The fatalities took place in Jehanabad, Madhepura, East Champaran, Rohtas and Supaul districts.

As per information available at the chief minister’s secretariat, Jehanabad reported the highest fatalities with three deaths followed by Madhepura where two people were killed.

East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran and Supaul districts reported one each death due to lightning strikes in the last 24 hours. Most of the victims were either working in their agricultural fields or taking shelter under trees when the incident happened, officials of the disaster management department claimed.

Unconfirmed reports, however, put the death toll at 19. According to sources, four people were killed in Bhagalpur, three each in Jehanabad and Begusarai, two each in Madhepura and Saharsa districts.

In addition, one death each was reported from Rohtas, Vaishali, Saran, Supaul and East Champaran districts.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed his grief over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the deceased’s family members. Nitish also urged the people to adhere to the advisory issued by the department concerned to avoid such occurrences.