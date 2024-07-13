Ahead of polls, government strengthens J&K L-G Manoj Sinha’s powers

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the assembly elections in J&K, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs empowered the Lieutenant Governor in all matters of transfers and postings of all-India service officers and the police besides granting powers to accord prosecution sanction in various cases. It did so by notifying amendments to the Rules of business transactions under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019.

In the notification, a copy of which is with this newspaper, the MHA said, that President Droupadi Murmu has approved these changes under section 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, introducing new sections that enhance the powers of the lieutenant governor.

Manoj Sinha has been serving as the L-G of Jammu and Kashmir since August 2020.

“These amendments, called the Transaction of Business of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir Government (Second Amendment) Rules, 2024, came into force on Friday, as published in the Official Gazette,” the notification read.

Many in the government believed that the amendments, as have been brought in, are significant, particularly in view of the anticipated assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, as the changes primarily involve the insertion of new rules that enhance the discretion of the L-G in various administrative domains.

In the notification, a newly-added sub-rule, 2A, read, “No proposal which requires previous concurrence of the Finance Department with regard to ‘Police,’ ‘Public Order,’ ‘All India Service’ and ‘Anti-Corruption Bureau’ to exercise the discretion of the Lieutenant Governor under the Act shall be concurred or rejected unless it has been placed before the L-G through the chief secretary.”

Another insertion, rule 42A, read, “Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs shall submit the proposal for appointment of Advocate-General and other Law Officers to assist the Advocate-General in the court proceedings, for approval of the LG through the chief secretary and the chief minister.”