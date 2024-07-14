The Sunday Standard

CUET result delay may defer DU's new session

The commencement of the semester for first-year students at Delhi University is likely to be postponed to August 16, fifteen days behind schedule.
Delhi University. (File photo)
Ifrah Mufti

NEW DELHI: Thanks to the delay in the Central University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results, the commencement of the semester for first-year students at Delhi University is likely to be postponed to August 16, fifteen days behind schedule, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced on Saturday.

“The delay will impact the academic calendar for the students for the first semester in courses where admission is based on CUET-UG,” the V-C said, adding that the university is yet to receive any communication from the National Testing Agency.

