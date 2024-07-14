Former minister B Nagendra remanded to 6-day ED custody in Karnataka ST corporation scam

BENGALURU : Former minister and Bellary Congress MLA B Nagendra, who was arrested by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged multi-crore scam in the Karnataka State Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation on Friday night, was remanded in ED custody till July 18.

Nagendra, who was arrested under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act late on Friday night after a day-long inquiry, was subjected to mandatory medical tests at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. At around 6 am on Saturday, he was produced before Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, judge of the Special Court for trial of cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs, at the latter’s residence. The ED officials brought informed the court that Chandrashekharan N, an account superintendent of the corporation, ended his life and claimed in his death note that the officials of the corporation pressured him to transfer the money, claiming that it was under the directions of the former minister. The ED also contended that the accused (Nagendra) was not cooperating with the probe and hence they need his custody for investigation. Based on the request of the central agency, the judge remanded the accused in its custody for six days.

Nagendra, while being taken to the judge’s residence, told reporters that he had no knowledge of the happening in the corporation and alleged that he was being framed in the case.

It is learnt that the ED is looking into multiple aspects including whether the misappropriated funds were diverted towards election expenses in the neighbouring states.

The ED officials grilled Nagendra for over 12 hours on Friday after bringing him from his residence in Dollar’s colony to ED office in Shanthinagar, before formalising his arrest.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued notice to Raichur Rural MLA Basavangouda Daddal, who is allegedly absconding after his questioning on Friday, to appear for inquiry on Monday. Also woman who sold her property to Daddal’s relative Karthik was served notice by ED officials to appear for questioning. She reportedly sold 3.5 acres of agricultural land to Karthik and Anjaneya for Rs 4 crore.

The scam

B Nagendra is accused in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited. Following allegations against him in connection with the scam, Nagendra, who was Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister, had tendered his resignation on June 6.