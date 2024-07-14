NGT orders satellite images after one lakh trees felled for Kanwar Yatra road

NEW DELHI : The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Survey of India to provide satellite images of the Kanwar Yatra route, focusing on the extensive tree felling along the Upper Ganga Canal.

The directive follows the tribunal’s suo motu decision to probe the reported felling of over one lakh trees and shrubs in protected forest areas spanning Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar.

The deforestation is linked to the construction of a 111-km two-lane road from Muradnagar to Purkaji near the Uttarakhand border. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 25.

Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel, expressed dissatisfaction with the replies of UP authorities and directed them to file another report within two weeks.

The NGT noted submission by UP that the original width of the proposed road was 20 metres, which at some places is reduced to 15 metres. However, an applicant alleged that the trees have been cut much beyond permission/decision.

“The interveners have also pointed out that illegal felling in the garb of road widening is taking place. We direct that the state authorities will ensure that no illegal felling of trees takes place,” read the order.

The interveners told the court that the cutting/felling of such a large number of trees was in teeth of Supreme Court’s verdict, holding every citizen had a right to be free from the adverse impacts of climate change.

