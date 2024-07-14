Shivraj Chouhan smells foreign hand in BJP’s LS defeat

JAIPUR : In a rather interesting twist to the Lok Sabha results, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has alleged foreign interference as a major factor for the BJP setback in the recent polls.

Chouhan was in Jaipur for a BJP Working Committee meeting where he made these allegations.

Slamming the opposition Congress as a “machine for telling lies”, Chouhan argued that the BJP suffered in the Lok Sabha elections because some powers had interfered then.

Shivraj fiercely targeted the Congress in his address at the BJP Working Committee meeting and criticised Rahul Gandhi for allegedly claiming that Hindus are a violent lot. He argued that this reflects a childish mentality.

Chouhan claimed that some foreign forces sitting abroad whose interests were suffering due to the honest policies were keen that an government like the old one should be formed.