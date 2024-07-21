Delhi LG Saxena claims CM Kejriwal not taking enough calories in Tihar Jail

NEW DELHI: Amid allegations that jailed CM Arvind Kejriwal’s health is deteriorating in custody, L-G VK Saxena on Saturday alleged that it could be due to “willful low-calorie intake” despite home-cooked food being provided to him. In a letter to chief secretary Naresh Kumar, the L-G cited a report by the superintendent (prison) about the health status of Kejriwal, saying the diet chart indicated that between June 6 and July 13, the CM did not fully consume the prescribed diet for all three meals of the day.

“The report suggests loss of weight (which came down from 63.5 kg to 61.5 kg after his surrender on June 2). Prima facie, it appears to be due to less calorie intake,” the letter read.

The L-G office in a statement said that Saxena had suggested the prison authorities advise the CM to adhere to the prescribed dosage of medicine and insulin, apart from the specified diet.

Kejriwal, lodged in Tihar since April 1 after being arrested by ED on charges of corruption and money laundering related to the excise policy case, has Type-II diabetes.

Responding to Saxena, AAP called the letter “a joke” and asked why someone would play with one’s own health. AAP has accused the BJP of “conspiring” to cause permanent damage to Kejriwal’s health.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hit back at AAP, saying the report of the Tihar jail superintendent has “exposed” Kejriwal’s “conspiracy” to gain “sympathy”.