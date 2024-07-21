Lucknow’s outer areas to come under UPSCR; six districts under newly-notified territory

LUCKNOW: Four months after approving the draft for the amalgamation of half-a-dozen districts adjacent to the state capital Lucknow as the Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region (UPSCR), a notification to that effect was issued by UP Governor Anandiben Patel late on Friday evening.

The declaration comes under the powers vested in subsection (1) of Section 3 of the UPSCR and Other Regions Development Authority Ordinance, 2024 (UP Ordinance 4 of 2024), said the notification issued by the Additional Chief Secretary Dr Nitin Ramesh Gokarn.

The newly-notified territory comprises six districts, including state capital Lucknow (2,528 sq km), Hardoi (5,985sq km), Sitapur (5,743 sq km), Unnao (4,558 sq km), Rae Bareli (4,609 sq km), and Barabanki (4,402 sq km). All districts together would make the total area of the UPSCR 27,826 square km.

Patel also established the Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region Development Authority to oversee implementation of projects and ensure the effective management of resources within the region.