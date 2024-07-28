Kamala Harris and Usha Vance: Brown women in the ring

Success has many parents. So it’s not surprising that the presence of two Indian-origin women in the US presidential race has sent some Indians scrambling to plot their nth degrees of separation from them. Both women trace their roots back to high-achieving families from south India. Both were born to immigrant parents in California and studied law.

But that’s where the similarities end between the 59-year-old vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Devi Harris and 38-year-old Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of the Republican vice presidential pick JD Vance.

Kamala’s Chennai-born mother, Shyamala Gopalan, then a PhD candidate in endocrinology who used to love singing along to Aretha Franklin records, met her father, Donald Harris, a jazz-loving, Jamaica-born development economist, at a protest meet. Their involvement in the civil rights movement and Shyamala’s conviction on women’s rights set Kamala’s political compass in her early years spent between Oakland and Berkeley.

Kamala gets another attribute from Shyamala—laughing from the belly, something that has been tutted at. That laughter and keeping a bunch of old friends close is what has allowed her to brave her battles, says the veep.

Kamala’s memoir, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, begins with a groan of disbelief from her husband Doug Emhoff on the “long, dark night” of November 2016, it became clear Donald Trump would be president.

It explains why this race is personal for her and goes back to trace her journey from being an intern at a county court, up to being the top public prosecutor in California and then a senator.