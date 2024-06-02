‘Creating drama’: BJP sends ambulance to Kejriwal’s house

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Saturday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was in the best of his health and campaigned for 20 days, is now seeking medical bail on health grounds.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that Kejriwal got his bail on the condition of surrendering on June 2 but he has only tried to get the orders changed and is shamelessly fighting to get his bail extended.

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel sent an ambulance to take Kejriwal to hospital for medical tests after the AAP leader claimed he might be suffering from some serious ailments.

Kejriwal moved the SC on May 26 seeking extension of his interim bail by seven days on grounds that he has to undergo some medical tests, including a PET-CT scan. The police, however, stopped the ambulance and Goel en route to the CM’s official residence in Civil Lines.

Goel alleged that Kejriwal was ‘creating drama’ by citing health issues to gain people’s sympathy. “This ambulance was to take Kejriwal to any hospital where all his tests can be done within two to hours hours,” he told reporters.