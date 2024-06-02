‘Gujarat BJP leader tried to settle assault case against MLA’s son’

AHMEDABAD : A day after a case of attempted murder was filed against the son of a Gujarat BJP MLA and others for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an NSUI leader, an audio recording surfaced on Saturday purportedly showing another BJP leader from Junagadh luring the victim’s father for a settlement.

The case was registered against Gujarat BJP MLA Geetaba Jadeja’s son Ganesh Jadeja and others on Friday. As complainant Sanjay Solanki, Ahmedabad city unit chief of the NSUI, is a Dalit, the SC/ST Act too was invoked, police said.

The clip purportedly shows that Junagadh BJP leader and deputy mayor Girish Kotecha called Sanjay’s father Raju Solanki, persuading him to compromise and withdraw the complaint. But Solanki refused to any reconciliation.

According to FIR, Sanjay asked Ganesh Jadeja to drive carefully on Thursday night after the latter’s car passed too close to his two-wheeler in the Kalva Chowk area. The next morning, while Sanjay was out on his two-wheeler, a car carrying Ganesh Jadeja’s men allegedly rammed into him. Five men emerged from the car, allegedly beat him with sticks, and forced him into the vehicle, police said.

Responding to the incident, the Congress questioned the law and order situation in Gujarat.

“According to statistics provided in Lok Sabha, the 11 districts of Gujarat were classified as atrocity-prone zones. This also includes Junagadh, where the incident occurred,” said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker, adding, “Every 48 hours, an attack on the Scheduled Castes occurs under the BJP government.”

