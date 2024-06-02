Navy warship Shivalik leaves Singapore for maritime exercises with Japan, US

NEW DELHI: Indian naval ship (INS) Shivalik on Saturday departed Singapore for Yokosuka in Japan, and is scheduled to participate in Japan-India maritime exercise (Jimex) and Rim of Pacific (Rimpac) military exercise.

INS Shivalik, an indigenously developed stealth multi-role frigate, is part of the Indian Navy’s eastern fleet deployed for South China Sea and Pacific Ocean.

“INS Shivalik, upon departure from Singapore, is scheduled to participate in Jimex 24 and Rimpac 24. This deployment is aimed at enhancing the degree of interoperability with the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, US Navy and other partner navies participating in Rimpac 24,” the Navy said in a statement.

Japan and the US are part of the Quad, which also includes Australia. Rimpac, started in 1971, is one of the world’s biggest maritime military exercises.

“Approximately 29 nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, over 150 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel will participate in the biennial Rimpac exercise, scheduled to be held from June 26 to August 2, in and around the Hawaiian Islands,” stated the US Pacific Fleet.

While in Singapore waters, during the ship’s operational turn-around, “various activities were undertaken which included call on with base commander, Changi naval base, wreath laying at Kranji war memorial, call on with high commissioner of India to Singapore, and visit to Information Fusion Centre,” Navy said.

The activities also included visit of around 80 schoolchildren onboard, of Indian and Australian high commissioners, and cross-deck visits to USS Mobile (LCS) reflecting maritime relations and shared values between the navies under the ambit of Security and Growth for All in the Region.

Indian naval ships of the eastern fleet, such as INS Delhi, Shakti and Kiltan, have been part of the long-leg operational deployment, led by Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar, Flag Officer Commanding.

South China Sea has been witnessing tensions due to contested claims to maritime boundaries. China has been asserting its claim, based on its historical rights.