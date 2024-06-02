Poll predicts exit of INDIA challenge, third Modi term

NEW DELHI: Several exit polls on Saturday predicted a comfortable win for the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, winning over 350 seats, with the Opposition INDIA bloc trailing with 125-150 seats.

The ruling alliance is projected to open its account in the Southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and sweep Karnataka. The exit polls also predicted NDA dominance in Maharashtra and a near rout of the CPM-led LDF in Kerala. According to the India Today-Axis My India poll, UDF will bag 17-18, and the NDA will get 2-3 of the 20 seats in the state.

As many as six exit polls showed that the BJP-led NDA securing 20-25 seats in the closely fought elections in Karnataka. In UP, they showed an NDA sweep with at least 65 seats. They also predicted big gains for the BJP in Odisha.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “opportunistic” Opposition bloc has failed to strike a chord with the people, the Congress said the exit polls were orchestrated. “We are confident of a victory. The pollsters and exit polls agency got it from a particular address in Delhi,” said party leader Pawan Khera.

In the battle for the 48 seats in Maharashtra, most pollsters predicted 15-20 seats for the INDIA bloc and a decisive win for the NDA with 30-33 seats.

According to India Today-My Axis India, the BJP-led NDA is heading to sweep Maharashtra. It projected 20-22 seats for the BJP and 8-10 seats for Shinde’s Sena.

At least three pollsters predicted BJP gains in Bengal. While the India Today-Axis My India predicted 26-31 seats for the BJP, Today’s Chanakya gave it 24 seats.

Projection for Raj, Bihar

Though the Opposition was hoping to make significant gains in Rajasthan and Bihar, at least three exit polls have predicted massive gains for the NDA in those states