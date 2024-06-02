SIT to seek access to Apple’s servers in Prajwal case

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sexual assault cases involving Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna will soon request Apple to give access to its servers to gather evidence against him.

A source in the SIT told this newspaper that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), under which the SIT functions, has been requested to help it get information from Apple.

“Besides the statements of the survivors, evidence in the form of texts, pictures, videos and locations from Apple’s servers will strengthen the cases,” the source said. If Apple grants permission, it will be a boost to the SIT. However, nothing can be predicted at this point as Apple has a strict customer privacy policy, the source said.

The source said that Apple stores a comprehensive range of data, including texts, videos and photos, in iCloud. If granted permission, the SIT can access the data stored in iCloud.

The texts, videos and photos from Apple servers can be compared with the publicly shared content to verify the allegations against the MP, the source said.

The 33-year-old MP has been remanded in police custody till June 6. Prajwal met his advocate Arun Kumar on Saturday evening and spoke for almost one hour at the SIT office, the source added.