Uttar Pradesh: 56% turnout in high-profile 13 constituencies

LUCKNOW : In the seventh and the last phase of the 75-day battle of nerves, 13 Lok Sabha seats of the most crucial Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh recorded a voters’ turnout of 56.6 per cent till 5 pm on Saturday and it is likely to revise in the days to come. However, the voters’ turnout was 58.14 per cent in the same phase in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The voting over the 13 seats, including the VVIP constituency of Varanasi where PM Modi was in fray, ended at 6 pm sealing the fate of 144 candidates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha from Kashi.

Besides Varanasi, the other seats which went to poll on Saturday included Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC).

According to the ECI, the polling percentage recorded across 13 seats was -- Ballia 50.56%, Bansgaon 50.06%, Chandauli 58.19%, Deoria 54.13%, Ghazipur 53.53%, Ghosi 53.19%, Gorakhpur 52.53%, Kushinagar 56.04%, Maharajganj 58.66%, Mirzapur 55.83%, Robertsganj 54.25%, Salempur 50.21% and Varanasi 54.83.

The by-poll for the Duddhi (reserved for Scheduled Tribes) assembly constituency in Sonbhadra district was also held on Saturday. The poll percentage in Duddhi stood at 54.48 till 5 pm.

In the last phase of election, besides PM Modi, three union ministers including Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S) from Mirzapur, Dr Mahendra Chandra Pandey of the BJP from Chandauli and Pankaj Chaudhury also of BJP from Maharajganj were in fray.