Post-fire incident, ACB finds 40 hospitals, clinics flouting norms, action soon: Officials

NEW DELHI : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will submit a report to the Vigilance Department on over 40 hospitals and clinics operating with discrepancies related to registration, clinical services, and management, officials said.

It comes after L-G VK Saxena ordered the inspection of all hospitals and clinics following a fire incident at a child hospital last month, which killed seven newborns.

Officials said the ACB investigated the medical facilities, registration, and regulatory management in 62 hospitals in a week.

Four hospitals—located in Krishna Nagar, Kondli, Rajouri Garden, and Deoli—were found to be running without registration, while several deficiencies were found in 40. Some were operating with beds more than the sanctioned strength, while others were without fire NOC and proper firefighting measures.

Officials said action can be taken against these hospitals next week. The second phase of inspection will start soon.