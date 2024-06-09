Thiruvananthapuram district collector orders demolition of Varkala Cliff
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The demolition of Varkala Cliff following orders from the district collector has sparked widespread outrage among environmentalists.
In a recent development, the district collector has issued a directive to mitigate landslide hazard at Varkala Papanasam Cliff in close proximity to the Bali Mandapam by removing trees and portions of the cliff.
Following widespread landslides, the district collector has shut down the Bali Mandapam at Papanasam Beach in Varkala Beach. Environmental activists allege that the district collector misused the Disaster Management Act to demolish the rare geographical formation to protect unauthorised structures including the toilet block and the Bali Mandapam.
On Friday, the district disaster management authority team excavated the part of the cliff sandwiched between the toilet block.