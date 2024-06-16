Centre’s help sought to get Yamuna water: Delhi Minister Atishi

NEW DELHI : Delhi Water Minister Atishi said on Saturday that the city’s water production has dropped to 932 MGD (million gallons per day) due to “inadequate inflow of water into Yamuna from Haryana.”

Atishi said the water level at the Wazirabad barrage had plunged six feet to 668.5, and the water received from the Munak canal reached 902 cusecs.

“Due to the decrease in water in both sources—Wazirabad barrage and Munak canal—the water production is decreasing. Normally, these plants produce 1,005 MGD of water daily, but this figure has continuously decreased from last week. On June 6, it was 1,002 MGD, which fell to 958 MGD on June 10. It was 939 MGD on June 13, and on Friday it fell to 932 MGD. That means Delhi is producing 70 MGD less water than normal.”

The ruling AAP has accused the BJP-ruled Haryana of stopping Delhi’s share of Yamuna Water.

She said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has promised the Delhi government help to overcome the water crisis.

The minister said no solution to the Delhi water crisis could be found during Friday’s meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board and added that the board has yet to calculate data on the availability of water from Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Delhi Jal Board officials on Saturday, it was decided that an assessment be done of areas not getting any water and the number of water tankers be increased, she said.

Atishi said the Delhi Jal Board has connected borewells in West Delhi to underground reservoirs and increased the number of tanker trips to 10,000 daily. She added that emergency tube wells have been started in other areas, such as Bawana, Dwarka, and Nangloi, to provide water to the local residents.

In a parallel development, the AAP MLAs have written to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil urging his intervention to solve the water crisis facing the national capital amid the prevailing intense heatwave.

Calling the situation “very critical”, AAP’s chief whip in the Delhi Assembly, Dilip Pandey, on Saturday said the Yamuna water issue was an inter-state issue that required coordination of the Jal Shakti Ministry. Pandey said that in the letter from the AAP MLAs, time has been sought to meet the minister for a discussion on the matter. The AAP leader also said that instead of indulging in politics, all parties should work to resolve the water crisis and provide respite to the people of Delhi.

“The entire matter is related to intervene state coordination and without Centre’s intervention no solution will come out,” Pandey said.

Pandey, too, accused the BJP government of indulging in politics over the issue. He said that illegal sand mining in the rivers of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh was obstructing the flow of water through tiny dams.